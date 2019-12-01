CTB Vs TST Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The 22nd match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans. A home game for Blitz, the match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for December 1 and will start at 5:30 PM IST.

⚡️Massive match tomorrow

🏹Tshwane Spartans are in town

📅 Sunday, 1 December

⌚️ 14:00 start

🎟️ R30 gets you in#BlitzBrigade #MSLT20 #CTBvTS pic.twitter.com/cvfbsV2Z6H — Cape Town Blitz (@CT_Blitz) November 30, 2019

CTB vs TST Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 2nd edition of Mzansi Super League began with a game between previous editions’ finalists Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars on November 8. Cape Town Blitz are placed fourth on the points table with three wins and four defeats out of their seven matches. While Tshwane Spartans are positioned at the top of the table and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Six teams are participating in the ongoing South African domestic T20 event which features 32 matches in double round-robin and knockout format.

CTB vs TST Dream11 Squad details

CTB vs TST Dream11: CTB Squad

Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Asif Ali, Aviwe Mgijima, Liam Livingstone, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Janneman Malan, David Bedingham (wk), Khwezi Gumede

CTB vs TST Dream11: TST Squad

AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Roelof van der Merwe, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Tom Curran, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Petrus van Biljon (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil, Donavon Ferreira

GAME. SET. MATCH SPARTANS. We beat the Paarl Rocks by 8 wickets and pick up a bonus point as well. AB ends on 69 off 37 balls, and Klaasen is not out on 36 off 20 balls. #SpartansVRocks #MSLT20 #ThisIsTshwane — Tshwane Spartans (@SpartansMSLT20) November 29, 2019

CTB vs TST Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (c)

All-rounder – Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Curran, George Linde

Batsmen – AB de Villiers, Liam Livingstone, Dean Elgar

Bowlers – Dale Steyn, Wahab Riaz, Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

