CTB Vs WEL Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canterbury will play against Wellington in the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20. The match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2.10 PM IST. Let us look at the CTB vs WEL Dream11 match preview, top picks, prediction and other match details.

CTB vs WEL Match Preview

This is the first match for both the teams in the tournament. Central Districts and Otago have occupied the first and second position respectively defeating Northern Knights and Auckland. Wellington have renowned to be impressive in the shorter formats of the game and are expected to be more at full strength.

CTB vs WEL Top Picks

Stephen Murdoch and Cole McConchie are likely to have a great impact with the bat for Canterbury after their last season’s form. Henry Shipley would be looking to contribute for Canterbury with his bowling spell. Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra would be looking to star for the Wellington side.

CTB vs WEL Squads

Canterbury Squad: Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch, Jack Boyle, Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Henry Shipley

Wellington Squad: Michael Bracewell (c & wk), Fraser Colson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Michael Pollard, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson

CTB vs WEL Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-captain: Cam Fletcher

CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Cole McConchie, Michael Bracewell, Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch

All-Rounders: Sean Davey, James Neesham

Bowlers: Blake Coburn, Henry Shipley, Jeetan Patel, Jamie Gibson

CTB vs WEL Dream11 Match Prediction

Wellington are likely to start as favourites to win.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

