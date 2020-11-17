CTL Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Catalunya will battle it out against Catalunya Tigers CC in the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona tournament, 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Here's the CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other details of the match.

CTL vs CTT live: CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

CTL vs CTT live: CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

The two Catalunya sides will take on each other in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament. Catalunya have been in a scintillating form since the start of the current campaign, having managed five victories, bagging 10 points. They sit second in the competition's points table.

Catalunya won their previous game against Raval Sporting CC by 37 runs. On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers CC have played only three matches as yet. The team started off with two consecutive victories in the beginning, before succumbing to pressure against Pak I Care in their most recent clash.

CTL vs CTT Dream11 team news

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Noor Ahmadzai

CTL vs CTT playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman

Batsmen: Muhammad Asif, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur

All-rounders: Abdul Awan, Noor Ahmadzai

Bowlers: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Ali Azam, Sharique Agha

CTL vs CTT match prediction and top picks

Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif (C)

Catalunya Tigers CC: Muhammad Ilyas (VC), Ghulam Sarwar

CTL vs CTT match prediction

Catalunya CC are the clear favourites to win the game against Catalunya Tigers CC.

Note: The CTL vs CTT match prediction is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs CTT playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Twitter

