CTL Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Catalunya will battle it out against Catalunya Tigers CC in the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona tournament, 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Here's the CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other details of the match.
Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 7 PM IST
The two Catalunya sides will take on each other in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament. Catalunya have been in a scintillating form since the start of the current campaign, having managed five victories, bagging 10 points. They sit second in the competition's points table.
Catalunya won their previous game against Raval Sporting CC by 37 runs. On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers CC have played only three matches as yet. The team started off with two consecutive victories in the beginning, before succumbing to pressure against Pak I Care in their most recent clash.
Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif
Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Noor Ahmadzai
Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman
Batsmen: Muhammad Asif, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur
All-rounders: Abdul Awan, Noor Ahmadzai
Bowlers: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Ali Azam, Sharique Agha
Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif (C)
Catalunya Tigers CC: Muhammad Ilyas (VC), Ghulam Sarwar
Catalunya CC are the clear favourites to win the game against Catalunya Tigers CC.
