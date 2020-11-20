CTL Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2nd Semi-final Preview

Catalunya CC will face Catalunya Tigers CC in the 2nd semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs CTT match prediction, probable CTL vs CTT playing 11 and CTL vs CTT Dream11 team. CTL vs CTT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona PAK Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview And Weather Report

CTL vs CTT live: CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

This is a mouth-watering clash between two teams which finished on equal points in the league stage. However, CTL finished ahead of CTT on the points table due to their superior net run rate. When these two teams met in the league stage it was CTL who won the match by 8 wickets.

This time around the equation is completely different. With a place in the final at stake, there is all to play for with a shot at title glory on the line.

Also Read: PAK Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 1st Semi-final Preview

CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs CTT Dream11 team

CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs CTT Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

Also Read: Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for CTL vs CTT Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Noor Ahmadzai.

Also Read: SPB Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from CTL vs CTT playing 11

A Muhammad

I Hussain

R Ali

N Ali

CTL vs CTT match prediction: CTL vs CTT Dream11 team

CTL vs CTT live: CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs CTT Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTL vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.