CTL Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya CC will be taking on Falco CC in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs FZL match prediction, probable CTL vs FZL playing 11 and CTL vs FZL Dream11 team. The CTL vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTL vs FZL live: CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction and preview

CTL lost their last match against Pak I Care which was their first loss in this year's tournament. The team failed to defend the total of 123 runs and the loss pushed them to 3rd spot on the points table. On the other hand, FZL suffered a defeat against Minhaj CC in the previous match where they failed to defend 112 runs on board. With only a few matches left before the knockout stage, expect both teams to go all out and claim two points on offer

CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs FZL Dream11 team

CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs FZL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for CTL vs FZL Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammadd Sheraz, Adeel Arif, Tanveer Iqbal, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed.

CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTL vs FZL playing 11

Yasir Ali

Ibrar Hussain

Nasir Shahzad

Awais Ahmed

CTL vs FZL match prediction: CTL vs FZL Dream11 team

CTL vs FZL live: CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTL vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

