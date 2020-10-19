CTL Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live

Catalunya Cricket Club will square off against Gracia Cricket Club in Match 23 of the European Cricket Series, Barcelona. The CTL vs GCC match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST on October 19 from the Montjuïc Ground. Here is our CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction, CTL vs GCC Dream11 team and top picks for the contest.

Catalunya CC, ECL19 semi-finalists, won back-to-back games in convincing fashion against Joves Units & Men in Blue, while Falco thrashed Hira CC Sabadell. Joves Units edged a thriller vs Hira by the narrowest of margins. Latest from ECS Barcelona 👉https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/cRqNCsmXT2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 13, 2020

CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Catalunya Cricket Club have won both their matches at the European Cricket Series T10, Barcelona so far. They won their first encounter against Joves Units CC by 30 runs after setting them a total of 115. The bowlers did a fantastic job, restricting Joves Units CC to just 85 runs and taking 7 wickets to help their team put their first points on the board. Playing their next match just hours later, Catalunya Cricket Club made it a double, winning against the Men in Blue Cricket Club.

The team put up a total of 119 runs on the board and despite a good start by Shankar Kaligatla, Men In Blue CC were not able to chase down the total. This puts Catalunya Cricket Club in second place in the ECS T10 Barcelona Group B table. Meanwhile, for Gracia Cricket Club this will be a chance to register their first points on the board after their loss against Raval Sporting CC.

CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Probable CTL vs GCC playing 11

Catalunya Cricket Club predicted starting lineup

Naveed Aslam, Syed Khawar, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Muhammad Safdar, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Nadim Hussain, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat, Mohammad Yasin

Gracia Cricket Club predicted starting lineup

Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey (c), Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal (wk), Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh

CTL vs GCC live: Top picks for CTL vs GCC Dream11 team

Catalunya CC - Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ali Azam, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Safdar

Gracia CC - Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Bikramjit Singh

CTL vs GCC live: CTL vs GCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman

Batsmen: Muhammad Safdar (VC), Saqib Latif, Naveed Aslam, Kulwant Singh, Bikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C)

Bowlers: Ali Azam, Mohammad Yasin, Kuldeep Lal

CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction

According to our CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction, Catalunya Cricket Club will win the match.

Note: The CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction and CTL vs GCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTL vs GCC Dream11 team and CTL vs GCC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

