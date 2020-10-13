CTL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya CC will battle Joves Units CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs JUCC match prediction, CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team and the probable CTL vs JUCC playing 11. The CTL vs JUCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTL vs JUCC live: CTL vs JUCC Dream 11 prediction and preview

JUCC will have a slight upper hand over CTL while coming into the CTL vs JUCC live match as this would be their second match of the day and they will know the conditions a little better. Both teams have some quality players in their team and will aim to get the full points on offer.

CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team

CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team

Rauf Zaman, Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi, Zeeshan Asghar, Muhammad Asif Zia, Shaukat Shahbaz, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Riaz Zeeshan, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Sharique Hussain Agha, Mubashar Ali, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Pavan Kumar Nerella, Abdul Wadood Awan, Asim Javeed Raja, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Naveed Aslam, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Gondal Naveed, Yasir Ali, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Rizvi, Zahid Javed Butt.

CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: JUCC squad for CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team

Abdul Rehman Ullah, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqual Muzzamil, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Mubashar Farid, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Shahid Nazir-I, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Taqqi UI Mazhar,Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider.

CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Asif Zia

Abdul Rahman Ullah

Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi

Ali Raza-I

CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team

CTL vs JUCC Live: CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, JUCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, CTL vs JUCC top picks and CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs JUCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

