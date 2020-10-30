CTL Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2nd Semi-final Preview

Catalunya CC will battle it out against Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs KCC match prediction and CTL vs KCC Dream11 team.CTL vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: UCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 1st Semi-final Preview

CTL vs KCC live: CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second semi-final of the tournament and CTL come into the match on the back of excellent form as they remained unbeaten throughout the league stage and will look forward to continue their fine form in the tournament and book their spot in the finals of the tournament. KCC finished second on the Group A points table and playing an in-form team like CTT will be a different ball game altogether. With a place in final, fans can expect a tight as both teams ill battle hard to a place in the finals. Expect both teams to field their strong players in the CTL vs KCC playing 11.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona UCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Mujahid Ali, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, A Javeed, N Arif, Rauf Zaman, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Also Read: David Warner Leads 'Indian-style' Cake Smashing During 34th Birthday Celebrations: Watch

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah (wk), Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman (c), Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan's 1-year Ban Ends On Oct 29, Bangladesh T20I Captain Reacts To Development

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah

Mohammad Yasin

Saqib Muhammad

Muhammad Armghan Khan

CTL vs KCC match prediction: CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

CTL vs KCC live: CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction, CTL vs KCC top picks and CTL vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.