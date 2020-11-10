CTL Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya Cricket Club will face Minhaj CC in the third match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. Here is our CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction

CTL vs MIN dream11 prediction

Catalunya Cricket Club will face Minhaj CC in the third match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs MIN match prediction, probable CTL vs MIN playing11 and CTL vs MIN Dream11 team. CTL vs MIN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: PAK Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

CTL vs MIN live: CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction and preview 

CTL are the defending champions and currently at the top of the points table following two impressive wins on the opening day of the tournament. They would not only like to continue their winning run in the tournament but also hold onto the top spot in what could serve as a repeat of the last campaign.

MIN, on the other hand, made a losing start to their campaign as they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Pak I Care. They are currently at the bottom of the table due to a shambolic net run rate. 

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs MIN Dream11 team

CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs MIN Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

Also Read: KCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction: MIN squad for CTL vs MIN Dream11 team

Mukhtiar Singh, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Amar Shahzad (c), Dilsher Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Yasin Javaid, Zaka Ullah, Babar Basharat, Majid Hanif, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Amir, Khizar Ali, Mohammad Tanner, Khalid Mehmood, Israr Ahmed, Heera Mahey, Waqas Basharat, Muhammad Riaz

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from CTL vs MIN playing 11

  • Ibrar Hussain
  • Sarfraz Ahmed
  • Nasir Shahzad
  • Yasir Ali

CTL vs MIN match prediction: CTL vs MIN Dream11 team

CTL vs MIN live: CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs MIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTL vs MIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs MIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

 

