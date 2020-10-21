CTL Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya CC will battle it out against Pak Montcada CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs PMCC match prediction and CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team. The CTL vs PMCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTL vs PMCC live: CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second straight match of the day for Catalunya CC who are yet to lose a match in the tournament. They first face Raval Sporting CC in the opening match of the day, following which they take on PMCC. CTL are currently second and will look to continue their winning run.

Coming to Pak Montcada CC, they have played only one match so far in which they defeated Raval Sporting CC convincingly, by 6 wickets, PMCC will need to bring their A game against Catalunya CC. Both teams will look to field their best players for the CTL vs PMCC playing 11.

CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team

CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Rauf Zaman, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, A Javeed, N Arif

CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: PMCC squad for CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Jafar Iqbal, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Usman Ali

CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Armghan Khan

Saqib Latif

Prince Dhiman

Asjad Butt

CTL vs PMCC match prediction: CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team

CTL vs PMCC live: CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, CTL vs PMCC top picks and CTL vs PMCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs PMCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

