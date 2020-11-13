CTL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya and Roshan Sporting CC are scheduled to meet in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Friday, November 13 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The match will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our CTL vs RSCC match prediction, probable CTL vs RSCC playing 11, and CTL vs RSCC Dream11 team. The CTL vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTL vs RSCC live: CTL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Catalunya have been one of the most dominant teams in the competition so far. Having played five matches, they have lost only a single fixture. They are placed in the second position on the table, and a win here will help them secure their place in the top half of the table. Catalunya are coming into the match after scoring an eight-run victory over Falco CC.

Roshan Sporting CC opened their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign on Friday. Having faced a defeat in their opening encounter itself by the hands of Catalunya Tigers, they will be keen to bounce back and score their maiden points. Middle-order batsmen Gurpreet Singh and Manish Manwani look to be in fabulous form.

CTL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs RSCC Dream11 team

CTL squad for CTL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

RSCC squad for CTL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Datta Karan, Rohin Kumar, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel

CTL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTL vs RSCC playing 11

I Hussain

N Ali

I Patel

M Manwani

CTL vs RSCC match prediction: CTL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N Aslam, D Karan

Batsmen: Y Ali, A Raza, N Patel

All-rounders: I Hussain (c), M Manwani, I Patel (vc)

Bowlers: N Ali, S Nasir, M Rizwan

CTL vs RSCC live: CTL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CTL vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

