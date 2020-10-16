CTT Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya Tigers CC will battle against Fateh CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs FCC match prediction, CTT vs FCC Dream11 team and the probable CTT vs FCC playing 11. The CTT vs FCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTT vs FCC Live: CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

CTT have played 3 matches so far and have just one win to their name. After starting the tournament with win over Bengali CC, CTT lost their next two matches to Kings CC and Badalona Shaheen CC. They will be looking tor regroup themselves and bounce back with a win to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

FCC have played two matches losing and winning one each. They won a close match versus Bengali CC, however, they ended up losing their second match, which was against Pakcelona CC by 31 runs. They will be playing their first match of the day versus Fateh CC and will be looking to register win to come into the match with much-needed confidence to beat CTT. Fans can expect a thrilling CTT vs FCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the CTT vs FCC playing 11.

CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTT vs FCC Dream11 team

CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for CTT vs FCC Dream11 team

Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Zain-Ul-Abiddin, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Ashraf, Muhammad Ilyas, Asad Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Sufian Ansar.

CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for CTT vs FCC Dream11 team

Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Bhawandeep Singh, Manvir Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq.

CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from CTT vs FCC Dream11 team

Umair Aftab

Muhammad Kashif

Ghulam Sarwar

Rajiv Singh

CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction: CTT vs FCC Dream11 team

CTT vs FCC live: CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction, CTT vs FCC top picks and CTT vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTT vs FCC match prediction and CTT vs FCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

