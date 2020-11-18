CTT Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Catalunya Tigers CC will meet Falco CC in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs FZL match prediction, probable CTT vs FZL playing 11 and CTT vs FZL Dream11 team. The CTT vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
CTT have already assured themselves a safe passage into the knockout stage but will be looking to continue their fine form in the tournament. On Monday, they played two matches in which they won and lost one. They went down to Badalona Shaheen CC by 8 wickets, however, they came back strongly in their second match versus Catalunya CC and beat them by 8 wickets. A win in this match provides them with an opportunity to equal their points tally with Pak I Care.
FZL are currently 5th on the points table and will be battling hard to keep themselves in the race for a place in a knockout stage. They were involved in a match with Raval Sporting CC in the first match of the day, which they won by 23 runs. They would be eager to end the day on a high.
Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Noor Ahmadzai
Adeel Sarwar, Awais Ahmed (wk), Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Tanveer Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Zahid, S Umar, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Yaseen, A Cheema, Javed Akram, Muhammad Banaras, Ameer Hamzah, Nadeem Shahzad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Yasir Razzak
Aziz Muhammad
Davinder Singh Kaur
Awais Ahmed
Adeel Sarwar
As per our CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTT vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTT vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
