CTT Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Catalunya Tigers CC will face Minhaj CC in Match 36 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs MIN match prediction, probable CTT vs MIN playing 11 and CTT vs MIN Dream11 team. CTT vs MIN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

This is the final league stage match with CTT currently in the fourth position. Catalunya Tigers have very much confirmed their place in the knockout round. They head into this contest after beating Fateh CC earlier in the day.

MIN, on the other hand, were already eliminated from the race for a place in the knockout stage and are currently second from bottom with 8 points. They would look to upset CTT in the final group match and end the campaign on a high.

Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Sufian Ansar (wk), Ghulam Sarwar (c), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Amir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Umair Aftab, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Noor Ahmadzai, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Kashif Shafi, S Bhatti, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram.

Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain, Yasin Javaid, Babar Basharat, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Amir, Khizar Ali, Mohammad Tanner, Khalid Mehmood, Israr Ahmed, Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Zaka Ullah.

Aziz Mohammad

Davinder Singh Kaur

Jafar Iqbal

Sarfraz Ahmed

As per our CTT vs MIN Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTT vs MIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTT vs MIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTT vs MIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

