Cummins Reveals An Interesting Episode Where He Sent A Wrong Text To Former Australian PM

Australia’s Test and ODI captain has shed light on how he once mistakenly sent a wrong text message to former Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Speaking in the first episode of the second series of the Amazon documentary, The Test, Cummins revealed that he was shocked after the former Australia PM added him to a WhatsApp group. Interestingly, the group shared a name with another group chat he already had with his national teammates, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

After taking over Australia’s Test captaincy from Tim Paine later in 2021, Cummins was added to a group named ‘The Legends’ which consisted of PM Morrison and former Aussie head coach Justin Langer. “I just opened up my phone then, and I’ve been added to a WhatsApp group called ‘Legends’ with Scott Morrison and Justin Langer in it. We [already] have a WhatsApp group, Hoff, Starcy and I called legends. Hope I don’t send anything to the wrong group,” Cummins said in the Amazon Prime documentary.

"Sent it to the wrong group and I quickly had to delete it. Sorry PM"

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins revealed how he once sent a wrong message to the group, instead of sending it to his teammates. “I did once. I think it was a stat or a photo or a meme or something that came up and I sent it to the wrong group and I quickly had to delete it. Sorry PM,” he said.

Pat Cummins became the 47th Test captain of Australia in November 2021, following Tim Paine resignation due to the texting scandal. The 29-year-old then became Australia’s full-time ODI captain in October 2022, after veteran batter Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the 50-over format. Under Cummins’ leadership, Australia have had a fabulous run at home, with four wins in five games, alongside a draw.

Australia is currently gearing up for the four-match Test series vs India

Australia currently find itself at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings and look certain to make it to the finals. Cummins is currently gearing up to lead the Aussie squad in a four-match Test series against India. The India vs Australia Test series is scheduled to begin from February 9 onwards.