Curtly Ambrose Admits Being Fan Of Star India Batsman Kohli: 'Classy' & Easy On The Eyes'

West Indies' legendry pacer Curtly Ambrose in 'The Curtly and Karishma Show' on YouTube has revealed that he is one of the biggest fans of Team India skipper Virat Kohli and even said that skipper 'Kohli is among those players you will pay to watch'. Not only this, Ambrose also lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his amazing skills with the ball and backed him to take 400 wickets in Test cricket if his body gives him support.

Hailing Virat Kohli, Curtly Ambrose said, "Wonderful cricketer. I'm a big fan. Kohli is one of those guys that you will pay to watch. He's so classy and easy on the eye. He's just a wonderful cricketer in all formats. Great cricketer."

Talking about India's pace attack and especially Jasprit Bumrah on his show, the legendary pacer with 405 wickets in 98 matches for the West Indies in Tests said, "India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen. He's so effective and I'm looking forward to him doing really well.''

Apart from one of the best batsmen around the world, Virat Kohli has also emerged as the best Test captain. Kohli has captained India in 60 Tests, winning 36 with a win percentage of 60, the most by an India captain. The next time he steps out to lead India, Kohli would have captained India in the most number of Tests with 61 matches. He is currently tied with MS Dhoni at 60. Notably, Kohli will next captain India in the historic ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton.

On being asked if Jasprit Bumrah can potentially reach the milestone of 400 Test wickets, Ambrose said that as long as he can remain healthy, fit, and play long enough, he can reach the milestone. He can seam the ball, swing it and he has got great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal. "So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there," he added.

Virat Kohli Donation For Covid-19 Crosses INR 10.8 Crore

Several members of the cricket fraternity have come forward to contribute through various means to help India cope with the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Indian captain Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, had also launched a fundraiser campaign on Friday, May 7, to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. The power couple had announced a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working towards funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. Here is the latest update regarding the Virat Kohli donation for COVID-19.

(Image Credits: PTI)