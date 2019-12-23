CUW Vs DHP Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cumilla Warriors will face the Dhaka Platoon in the 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Monday, December 23, 2019. The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. In India, it is set to commence at 1:00 PM.

The Warriors have had a mixed run in the tournament so far as they won 2 and lost 2 out of the 4 games they have played. They are currently placed 4th on the points table. They will want to secure a win here and move up the points table.

On the other hand, Dhaka Platoon have also had a tournament similar to Warriors as they have played four games out of which they won 2 and lost 2. Only the net run rate (NRR) separates the two teams. A win in this fixture will help them bolster their chances to qualify for the playoffs. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CUW vs DHP Squads

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Fardeen Hasan (Wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan and Ifran Hossain.

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Anamul Haque (Wicket-keeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi and Shadab Khan.

CUW vs DHP Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (Vice-captain), Laurie Evans, Dawid Malan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Mortaza

Cumilla Warriors start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

