CUW Vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Cumilla Warriors will take on Khulna Tigers in the 37th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Wednesday, January 8 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Cumilla Warriors, who began well initially, lost their way into the tournament as it progressed. They have managed to win 5 and lose 5 out of the 10 games they have played. They have got back to winning ways as they have emerged victorious in their last two games. They beat Sylhet Thunder by 5 wickets in their last game. They are currently placed fifth on the points table with 10 points to their name.

On the other hand, the Tigers who began amazingly, have lost their way. They are coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive losses against Dhaka Platoon and Chattogram Challengers. They are placed at the fourth position on the points table with the same number of points as the Warriors. It's a must-win game for both the teams to stay alive in the competition. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CUW vs KHT Dream11 Squads

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Dawid Malan (Captain), Mahidul Islam Ankon (Wicket-keeper), Upul Tharanga, Fardeen Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, David Wiese, Yasir Ali, Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl, Sabbir Rahman, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Robiul Islam

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

CUW vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Dawid Malan (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Rilee Rossouw, Hashim Amla

Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, Shahidul Islam, Shamsur Rahman

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck, Soumya Sarkar

Cumilla Warriors start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

