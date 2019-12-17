CUW Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All The Match Details

Cumilla Warriors will face the Rangpur Rangers in the 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Wednesday, December 18. The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. In India, it is set to commence at 1:00 PM.

The Warriors have had a mixed run in the tournament so far as they won their first game comprehensively but lost their next game to Dhaka Platoon by 20 runs. They are currently placed 5th on the points table. They will want to secure a win here and move up the points table.

On the other hand, Rangpur Rangers have had a dismal start to their campaign as they have lost both their opening games by a huge margin. The last time both these teams met, Cumilla Warriors had emerged victorious as they beat the Rangers by a massive 105 runs. They are currently placed at the 8th position in the points table.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CUW vs RAN Squads

Cumilla Warriors Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Fardeen Hasan (Wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, and Ifran Hossain.

Rangpur Rangers Squad

Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, and Rishad Hossain.

CUW vs RAN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Dawid Malan (Captain)

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi (Vice-captain), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Junaid Khan, Oshane Thomas

Cumilla Warriors are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game

