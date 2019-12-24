CUW Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 20th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Cumilla Warriors and Rajshahi Royals. The match will be played at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Monday, December 24 and will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Match 4 for #RR |



Our skipper, Andre Russell takes the Man of the match award for his incredible performance!



For match scorecard: https://t.co/lOJNnTYwqE#riseofroyals #bbpl2019 #RRvKT pic.twitter.com/8US32f9i6Y — Rajshahi Royals (@RajshahiRoyals) December 23, 2019

CUW vs RAR match preview

The ongoing 7-team tournament is the 7th season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across 3 venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.

Cumilla Warriors are currently placed 5th on the points table with 2 wins out of their 5 matches. Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals are positioned second on the table with 3 wins and just 1 defeat out of their 4 fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on Monday.

CUW vs RAR Squad details

CUW Squad: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Dawid Malan, Yasir Ali, Dasun Shanaka (C), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Stiaan van Zyl, Sunzamul Islam, Fardeen Hasan, Ifran Hossain.

RAR Squad: Liton Das (wk), Alok Kapali, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (C), Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Taijul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai.

CUW vs RAR Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

All-rounder – Andre Russell (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Dawid Malan

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Dasun Shanaka (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain

Rajshahi Royals start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Watch the Highlights of Rajshahi Royals vs Khulna Tigers, 18th Match, Bangabandhu BPL 2019.https://t.co/0dectcpW9c — BPLT20 (@Official_BPLT20) December 23, 2019

