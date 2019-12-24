The Debate
CUW Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

CUW vs RAR Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League game on December 24.

CUW vs RAR dream11

The 20th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Cumilla Warriors and Rajshahi Royals. The match will be played at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Monday, December 24 and will start at 6:00 PM IST.    

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

CUW vs RAR match preview  

The ongoing 7-team tournament is the 7th season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across 3 venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.

Cumilla Warriors are currently placed 5th on the points table with 2 wins out of their 5 matches. Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals are positioned second on the table with 3 wins and just 1 defeat out of their 4 fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on Monday.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

CUW vs RAR Squad details

CUW Squad: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Dawid Malan, Yasir Ali, Dasun Shanaka (C), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Stiaan van Zyl, Sunzamul Islam, Fardeen Hasan, Ifran Hossain.

RAR Squad: Liton Das (wk), Alok Kapali, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (C), Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Taijul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

CUW vs RAR Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

All-rounder – Andre Russell (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Dawid Malan  

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Dasun Shanaka (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain 

Rajshahi Royals start off as favourites to win the game.  

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

