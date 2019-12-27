CUW Vs RAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 23rd match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Cumilla Warriors and Rajshahi Royals. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for December 28 and will start at 1:00 PM IST.

CUW vs RAR Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing seven-team tournament is the seventh season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across three venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.

Cumilla Warriors are currently placed fifth on the points table with two wins out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals are positioned second on the table with four wins and one defeat out of their five fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be the first of the double-header scheduled at the venue on December 28.

CUW vs RAR Dream11 Squad details

CUW vs RAR Dream11: CUW Squad

Stiaan van Zyl, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Dasun Shanaka (c), Abu Hider Rony, Yasir Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Fardeen Hasan, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Robiul Islam

CUW vs RAR Dream11: RAR Squad

Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Irfan, Andre Russell (c), Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Afif Hossain, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

CUW vs RAR Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

All-rounder – Andre Russell (c), Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Dawid Malan

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Dasun Shanaka (vc)

Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain

Rajshahi Royals start off as favourites to win the game.

