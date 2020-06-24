CW Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PDC T10 League 2020 Live

Chillow Warriors will take on Spartan Heroes in the first match of the Sri Lanka PDC T10 League on Thursday, June 25. The CW vs SH Dream11 match will be played at Samadhi Cricket Ground, Anuradhapura. The match will commence at 10:00 AM (IST). Here is our CW vs SH Dream11 team and CW vs SH Dream11 prediction along with the CW vs SH Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar takes cheeky dig at Malinga's run up, quips 'will have to change'

CW vs SH Dream11 Preview

Cricketing action is slowly resuming all over the world after a hiatus of more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After Australia marked the return of competitive cricket in the country with the Darwin T20 League recently, Sri Lanka is following in their footsteps with their own PDC T10 League 2020. The tournament will see eight teams competing for the top prize. Prominent Sri Lanka cricketers like Ajantha Mendis and Angelo Mathews are expected to feature in the tournament. Here's a look at the CW vs SH Dream11 team and CW vs SH Dream11 top picks.

CW vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squads to form CW vs SH Dream11 Team

CW vs SH Dream11 prediction: CW Squad

M Hashan, T Randilu, T Dinesh, S Patiraja, T Chaminda, C Sandakelum, U Nawarathne, M Rishkhan, P Kodagoda, J Hashan, A Karunarathne, G Kavinda, A Udara, K Chandimal, A Nelson

CW vs SH Dream11 prediction: SH Squad

C Induwara, S Sandeepa, G Dushmantha, R Indrarathna, I Madhushan, R Sampath, C Senaratna, E Sahaspriya, L Katulada, A Gunaratne, A Iddamalgoda, M Priyasad, K Weeranga, S Kelum, C Senanayaka, L Edirirsinghe, S Sewwanda, L Geethanajana, S Jayamaha

ALSO READ | 'Best yorker bowler in the world': Jasprit Bumrah hails Malinga's iconic toe crushers

CW vs SH Dream11 prediction: CW vs SH Dream11 team

Here is the CW vs SH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: M Hashan (Vice-captain), C Induwara

Batsmen: T Randilu, S Sandeepa, G Dushmantha

Bowlers: K Chandimal, A Nelson, C Senanayaka

All-rounders: U Nawarathne, M Rishkhan, A Gunaratne (Captain)

ALSO READ | Malinga backs suspended Madushanka; emphasizes on need for rehabilitation & support

CW vs SH Dream11 prediction

Spartan Heroes start off as favourites in this match.

Note: Please note that the above CW vs SH Dream11 prediction, CW vs SH Dream11 team and CW vs SH Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The CW vs SH Dream11 team, CW vs SH Dream11 top picks and CW vs SH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Lasith Malinga net worth, earnings and IPL 2020 salary that Mumbai Indians bowler may lose

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11.COM