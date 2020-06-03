CWI Condemns Racism And Inequality In Its Statement Over George Floyd's Death

Cricket West Indies on June 3 released a statement condemning the killing of the African-American man George Floyd and calling for equality and justice. Cricket West Indies said that it stands with its cricketers and other stakeholders in calling out all forms of racism and inequality. The statement came days after former West Indies captain Darren Sammy urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and cricket fraternity to take stringent measures against racism.

"Our cricketing heroes helped in large measure to pave the way for cricket and our West Indian societies to thrive at home, and generated great enjoyment and dignity for the West Indian diaspora abroad while they faced their own experiences of inequality and injustice in their adopted homes," CWI said in the statement released on its website.

"We, therefore, support all sporting icons and role models who are today leading the way in peacefully protesting and standing against the scourge of racism and injustice. CWI believes that with sportsmen and women standing together, "Sports has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire and unite people in a way that little else can," the statement added further.

George Floyd's killing

The killing of an unarmed black man by a Caucasian police officer has sparked protests in the United States and across the world. George Floyd was killed after a police officer named Derek Chauvin pinned him down to the ground with a knee on his neck for several minutes. The horrific video of the incident went viral on social media where Floyd can be heard saying to the police officer that he can't breathe.

