CYM Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) will be taking on Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, July 21 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM vs NCT Dream11 team and CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction and preview

This match comes between two sides that are currently placed 2nd and 3rd on the points table. CYM are second on the table with 4 points after winning both of their matches on Day 1 while the Tigers lost their opening match and are 3rd on the table.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team: CYM squad

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT squad

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks

G Singh

F Ahmed

Z Sarwar

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI: CYM

Z Sarwar, N Pathirana, M Khan, M Mughal, C Sadun, M Alanki, L Singh, R Kajalwal, M Yamin, R Kumar and W Ali

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI: NCT

F Mia, A Mobeen, H Rahman, R Hasan, Y Khan, K Saiful, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hasan, A Ali and A al Tasmin

CYM vs NCT Dream11 team

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks and CYM vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)