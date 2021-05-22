CZR Vs AUT Dream11 Prediction, Czech Republic Vs Austria Top Fantasy Picks And Preview

Quick links:
Match 3 of the Central Europe Cup T20 for the 2021 season is all set to take place between the Czech Republic and Austria. The 3rd match between the Czech Republic and Austria is set to take place at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague starting from 1:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the CZR vs AUT Dream11 prediction including the player record and the CZR vs AUT best team prediction before the match for the fantasy league.
Both Czech Republic and Austria defeated Luxembourg on the first day of the Central Europe Cup T20. Czech Republic defeated Luxembourg by 9 wickets whereas Austria defeated Luxembourg by 6 runs (D/L) method. Both the winning teams will look to continue their winning momentum on the second day when they face each other on May 22.
Sabawoon Davizi will be the most favourable player as he scored scoring 57 runs from 33 balls, hitting 5 4s and 3 6s in the first match against Luxembourg. Even though captain Sudesh Wickramasekera didn’t get the opportunity to bat in the first match, he has displayed some promising batting skills which will see him as a pick in the fantasy league.
Central Europe Cup
Match Day 2 - Game 3
10:00 CEST 🇨🇿Czech Republic v 🇦🇹 @OeCV_ACA
Watch Live - https://t.co/k3CpOHKUcm#Kriket #Cricket #T20 #CzechRepublic #Austria pic.twitter.com/Q8bnOF0Btf
Austria captain Razmal Shigiwal picked up 2 wickets at an economy of 7 in the last match and his all-round ability will see him as a favourable player. Mark Simpson-Parker scored 23 runs from 19 balls in the last match and hence will be included in the fantasy team.
Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekera (c), Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Sahil Grover (wk), Naveed Ahmad, Smit Patel, Sameera Waththage
Austria: Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Kunal Joshi, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Sahel Zadran (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Jaweed Sadran, Aqib Iqbal, Rayhaan Ahamed, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel
Captain - Sabawoon Davizi
Vice-captain - Razmal Shigiwal
Wicketkeeper - Hilal Ahmad
Batsmen - Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Navin Wijesekara, Mark Simpson-Parker
All-rounders - Razmal Shigiwal (vc), Sudesh Wickramasekera, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige
Bowlers - Paul Taylor, Naveed Ahmad, Jaweed Sadran
According to the CZR vs AUT player record, it is no doubt that the Czech Republic will be the most favourable team against Austria. Although both teams have won against Luxembourg, Austria will be having a challenging time while playing against the Czech Republic.