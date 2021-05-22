CZR Vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Czech Republic Vs Austria Top Fantasy Picks And Preview

Match 4 of the Central Europe Cup T20 for the 2021 season is all set to take place between the Czech Republic and Luxembourg. The 3rd match between the Czech Republic and Luxembourg is set to take place at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague starting from 6 p.m. (IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here’s the CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction including the player record and the CZR vs LUX best team prediction before the match for the fantasy league.

The Czech Republic and Luxembourg faced each other in the first match of the T20 series on Friday, May 21. The Czech Republic won the match by 9 wickets after chasing the score of 127 in just 18.2 overs. Luxembourg has lost both its matches in the series and Match 4 will be a must-win situation for them.

CZR vs LUX player record in the fantasy league

Sabawoon Davizi will be the most favourable player as he scored scoring 57 runs from 33 balls, hitting five 4s and three 6s in the first match against Luxembourg. Even though captain Sudesh Wickramasekera didn’t get the opportunity to bat in the first match, he has displayed some promising batting skills which will see him as a pick in the fantasy league. Wicketkeeper-batsman Hilal Ahmad also scored 44 runs from 60 balls against Luxembourg.

@SabawoonDavizi smashes a 6 to bring up 50 for Czech Republic v @LuxembourgCric1 in game 1 of the Central Europe Cup.



🇨🇿 won by 9 wickets.



2 more games live tomorrowhttps://t.co/k3CpOHKUcm#Kriket #Cricket #Czechia https://t.co/3Uny5Fwuud — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) May 21, 2021

Timothy Barker will be a favourable pick from the Luxembourg team as he scored 60 runs from 35 balls. Vikram Vijh also displayed some all-round performance in the last 2 matches. He has scored 38 runs so far while picking 3 wickets with an economy of 5.27.

Playing XI for CZR vs LUX Dream11 team

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekera (c), Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Sahil Grover (wk), Naveed Ahmad, Smit Patel, Sameera Waththage

Luxembourg: Timothy Barker, Girish Venkateshwaran, Joost Mees (c /wk), Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Aanand Pandey, Tony Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, James Barker, Shameek Vats, Pankaj Malav

Captain and Vice-captain selection for CZR vs LUX best team

Captain - Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-captain - Vikram Vijh

The favourable CZR vs LUX Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - Hilal Ahmad, Joost Mees

Batsmen - Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi (c), James Barker, Timothy Barker

All-rounders - Sudesh Wickramasekera, Vikram Vijh (vc)

Bowlers - Paul Taylor, William Cope, Sameera Waththage

As per the CZR vs LUX player record, it is no doubt that the Czech Republic will be the most favourable team against Luxembourg. Having lost both of its matches in the series, Luxembourg will be having a challenging time while playing against the Czech Republic. This will be a must-win match for Luxembourg.

Note: The CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.