CZR Vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Luxembourg T20 Tri-series Live Game Info

Czech Republic will square off against Luxembourg in Match 2 of the Luxembourg T20I Trophy 2020 on Saturday, August 29. The CZR vs LUX live match will be played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange and it will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX preview.

CZR vs LUX live: CZR vs LUX prediction and match preview

Czech Republic and Luxembourg will face each other in the second match in a row in two days time after the two teams clashed in the tournament opener on Friday. In the first game, it was Luxembourg who emerged victorious over the Czech Republic by 63 runs based on D/L method. Luxembourg would like to continue with the winning momentum while the Czech Republic will look to avenge their defeat. Both teams are set to compete with Belgium later on in the day.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction: CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and squad list

CZR vs LUX prediction: CZR vs LUX Dream11 team: Czech Republic squad

Edward Knowles (Captain), Hilal Ahmad (Wicket-keeper), Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sabawoon Davizi, Shripal Gajjar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad, Siddarth Goud, Surya Rengarajan.

CZR vs LUX prediction: CZR vs LUX Dream11 team: Luxembourg squad

Joost Mees (Captain), Advyth Manepalli (Wicket-keeper), James Baker, Scott Browne, Vikram Vijh, Saransh Kulshretha, Tony Whiteman, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Reinhardt Heyns, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran.

CZR vs LUX match prediction: CZR vs LUX playing 11

CZR vs LUX match prediction: CZR vs LUX playing 11: Czech Republic

Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Hilal Ahmad, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, S Wickramaskera, A Farhad

CZR vs LUX match prediction: CZR vs LUX playing 11: Luxembourg

Girish Venkateswaran, Advyth Manepalli, Scott Browne, Tony Whiteman, Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, James Baker, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, William Cope, S Kulshretha

CZR vs LUX Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Joost Mees (Captain)

Batsmen: Arun Ashokan, James Baker, Sumit Pokhriya J Barker, Scott Browne

All-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara (Vice-captain), Sabawoon Davizi, Vikram Vijh

Bowlers: Honey Gori, Naveed Ahmed

CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction

As per our CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, CZR will be favourites to win the match with an experienced side on paper.

Please note that the above CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX top picks are based on our own analysis. The CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: LUXEMBOURG CRICKET TWITTER