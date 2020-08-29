CZR Vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Luxembourg T20 Tri-series Live Game Info

Czech Republic will square off against Luxembourg in Match 2 of the Luxembourg T20I Trophy 2020 on Saturday, August 29. The CZR vs LUX live match will be played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange and it will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX preview.
Czech Republic and Luxembourg will face each other in the second match in a row in two days time after the two teams clashed in the tournament opener on Friday. In the first game, it was Luxembourg who emerged victorious over the Czech Republic by 63 runs based on D/L method. Luxembourg would like to continue with the winning momentum while the Czech Republic will look to avenge their defeat. Both teams are set to compete with Belgium later on in the day.
Edward Knowles (Captain), Hilal Ahmad (Wicket-keeper), Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sabawoon Davizi, Shripal Gajjar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad, Siddarth Goud, Surya Rengarajan.
Joost Mees (Captain), Advyth Manepalli (Wicket-keeper), James Baker, Scott Browne, Vikram Vijh, Saransh Kulshretha, Tony Whiteman, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Reinhardt Heyns, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran.
Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Hilal Ahmad, Kushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, S Wickramaskera, A Farhad
Girish Venkateswaran, Advyth Manepalli, Scott Browne, Tony Whiteman, Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, James Baker, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, William Cope, S Kulshretha
Wicket-keepers: Joost Mees (Captain)
Batsmen: Arun Ashokan, James Baker, Sumit Pokhriya J Barker, Scott Browne
All-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara (Vice-captain), Sabawoon Davizi, Vikram Vijh
Bowlers: Honey Gori, Naveed Ahmed
As per our CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, CZR will be favourites to win the match with an experienced side on paper.
Please note that the above CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX top picks are based on our own analysis. The CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX match prediction do not guarantee positive results.