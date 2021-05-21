CZR Vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Central Europe T20 Preview

The Czech Republic will take on Luxembourg in the 1st match of the Central Europe T20 Cup 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on May 21, 2021. Here is our CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Due to some players originally selected no longer being available, some changes to the squad have been made to the Czech Republic Squad for Central Europe Cup 2021 May 21 - 23 here is the updated squad. #Kriekt #Cricket #CzechRepublic #T20I pic.twitter.com/nIvruOuKdB — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) May 18, 2021

Central Europe T20 Cup: CZR vs LUX preview

The Czech Republic men's cricket team will go up against the Luxembourg men at the Central Europe T20 Cup 2021. The six-match series will begin with a double-header on May 21, as Luxembourg take on Austria in the second match of the day. A short tournament, the Central Europe T20 Cup will end on May 23, with the table-topping team being crowned the champions. Fresh off the ECS T10 Prague, the Czech Republic will be the favourites to win this series.

CZR vs LUX: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground was a fairly well-balanced one through the recently concluded ECS T10 Prague series. With something on offer for both, batsmen and bowlers, we expect this game to be a close one. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and set a good total for their opponents. Accuweather predicts no rainfall in Prague for the duration of this game. The temperature will be 15°C, with humidity at 50% and a cloud cover of 90%, making conditions suitable for pace bowlers.

Average first innings score: 150

Record of chasing teams: 17 of 48

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

CZR: Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad.

LUX: Joost Mees(c & wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal.

CZR vs LUX best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Arun Ashokan

Vice-Captain – Sabawoon Davizi

Arun Ashokan and Sabawoon Davizi will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sahil Grover

Batsmen – Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker

All-Rounders – Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta

Bowlers – Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction

According to our CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, the Czech Republic are likely to edge past Luxembourg and win this match.

Note: The CZR vs LUX player record and as a result, the CZR vs LUX best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CZR vs LUX Dream11 team and CZR vs LUX prediction do not guarantee positive results.

