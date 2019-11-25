Day/Night Test: 10 People Arrested For Black Marketing Of Tickets In Kolkata

Kolkata Police arrested 10 people for black marketing of tickets of the Day/Night Test in Kolkata. A senior police officer said the people were arrested during a drive against black marketing of tickets around the Eden Gardens on Day 3 of the Day/Night Test. According to sources, close to 104 tickets were seized.

31 People arrested since Wednesday

Kolkata Police arrested 31 people for the match during separate drives since Wednesday. On Thursday, police arrested six persons around Eden Gardens when they were performing a drive against black marketing of tickets. According to sources, the arrests were made by the anti-rowdy section of the city police's Detective Department. The department also seized 40 tickets on Wednesday.

The accused were later taken to Maidan police station for prosecution, the police said. “Our team had been keeping a watch around Eden Gardens to conduct its drive against black marketing of tickets of the Test match between India and Bangladesh," the Joint CP said in an earlier statement. Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal, Debarata Das told media that there has been an increase in demand for test cricket tickets. The tickets for the first three days were sold out. He said while the sale of tickets can't be controlled he felt good to see such a demand for Cricket.

READ | India's real Pink ball "Test" will be in Adelaide: former cricketers

READ | Mithali Raj relishes 'humbling' pink ball Test experience, thanks Ganguly

India wins the Day/Night test

India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first-ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win. Bangladesh resumed the second innings at 152 for six on day three and trailing India by 89 runs. Virat Kohli attributed the success of the team to Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The three players grabbed 19 wickets in the second Test. Ishant Sharma was named the Man of the Match for his nine-wicket haul.

The first Day/Night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval from November 27, 2015, to December 1, 2015. Cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved Day/Night Tests in 2012 and it took three years for the first Day/Night Test to get underway.

READ | India's real Pink ball "Test" will be in Adelaide: former cricketers

READ | Virat Kohli suggests a balanced format for the next edition of the World Test Championship

(with inputs from agencies)