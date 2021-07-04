Dale Steyn, AB De Villiers Miffed At 'shocking' Umpire's Decision in WI Vs SA T20I; Watch

In a confidence booster ahead of the T20 World Cup, South Africa on Saturday defeated West Indies by 25 runs and clinched the 5-match T20I series by 3-2. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock shared a 127-run second-wicket partnership which set up South Africa for a 25-run win over the West Indies. However, what raised everyone's eyes when the stand-in umpires (1st and 2nd both) refused to give the slower bouncer of Caribbean speedster Obed McCoy as wide which went way above the head of South Africa's batsman Wiaan Mulder.

Following this, South Africa's speedster Dale Steyn and veteran AB de Villiers took to their Twitter handle and expressed their shock at the umpire's decision to not give McCoy's slower bouncer as wide. Dale Steyn on his Twitter handle asked 'How on earth is that not a wide?'. Soon after that, AB de Villiers commented on Dale Steyn's post and wrote 'Shocker'.

How on earth is that not a wide???!!!! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 3, 2021

Shocker — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 3, 2021

Netizen too criticised the umpiring and shared the video of the delivery

South Africa beats West Indies by 25 runs to clinch series

Coming back to the match, Markram made a career-best 70, beating his previous best of 63, and de Kock kept up an outstanding run of form with 60 from 42 balls as South Africa reached 168-4 after winning the toss on Saturday. Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 1-11 from his four overs and Kagiso Rabada dismissed Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran with consecutive balls in the 19th overs as the Proteas restricted the West Indies to 143-9 to claim their first T20 series win in two years. It was also the first T20 series win for captain Temba Bavuma and coach Mark Boucher. Aiden Markram was chosen as the man of the match for his career-best 70 runs.

During the presentation ceremony, Markram said, "I always want to score runs and make a difference. Luckily it went well today. For the majority of the time, we were good with the bat today. A lot of credit has to go to Quinton, he has played a lot of T20 cricket. He has played in all conditions and knows what to do. He was guiding me throughout and he has spent a lot of time on this wicket. He had a great series on these tough wickets. It was only a matter of time before he got going, he's a class player. Credit to the fielding coach, he puts us through the yards. The attitude of the players towards Justin Ontong as the fielding coach has been great to see. He keeps raising the bar and it is exciting to see."

(Image Credits: @BCCI/@Rajdeep189/@MRCRICKETUAE/Twitter)