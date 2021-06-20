Dale Steyn Analyses Cheteshwar Pujara's Innings, Feels He Should Score A 'bit Quicker'

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn has said that Team India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara should have rotated the strike a bit more on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final against New Zealand.

Cheteshwar Pujara resorted to a defensive approach on a tough wicket that assisted the seamers pretty well as he took 36 deliveries for the number three batsman to get off the mark.

WTC Final: Dale Steyn analyses Cheteshwar Pujara's innings

“You wanna see someone like Pujara, he faced 50 balls, we know that this is the kind of player he is, but I’m sure if he went back and sat with the video analyst, he’d find that there are deliveries where he could have rotated the strike. I am sure in all those 50 balls, there was somewhere there he could have rotated the strike and just get that scoring nudge along for himself and the team,” said Dale Steyn while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

“India will be happy that they haven’t lost as many wickets but they would want to keep the scoreboard ticking. You want guys like Pujara to bat long innings but at the same time, you’d want him to score a bit quicker,” the Proteas pace icon added.

Nonetheless, Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance could yield the desired results as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs off 54 deliveries that included a couple of boundaries.

He was trapped plumb in front of the wicket off a superb delivery from Kiwi pace spearhead Trent Boult that swung back in and hit the pads. Pujara had a word with skipper Virat Kohli to know whether it was too high but Kohli did not look convincing as the Rajkot batsman had to take a long walk back. Meanwhile, Hawk-Eye showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the top of the leg-stump.

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane carry out the rescue act for Team India

The coin landed in New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's favour and he invited Kohli & Co. to bat first. Indian skipper Virat Kohli's discipline on a moving track has kept his team's momentum intact. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had seen off the new ball well and added 62 runs for the opening stand before the duo was dismissed. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara then tried to rebuild the Indian innings before the latter's dismissal post-lunch.

Nonetheless, Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane ensured that there were no further hiccups as they took to score to 146/3 in the 65th over before bad light resulted in an early stoppage of play. Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 29 off 79 deliveries whereas, Virat Kohli is eyeing his 26th Test half-century as he was also unbeaten on 44 off 124 deliveries.