Dale Steyn Backs Shubman Gill For KKR's Opening Spot, Has A Suggestion For Skipper Morgan

The Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday will face the IPL 2020 runner-ups Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. On the back of a comprehensive five-wicket victory in the last match against the PBKS, Morgan and Co. are high on confidence. For KKR, captain Eoin Morgan looked in good touch, however, the KKR is still to resolve their opening pair issues in the IPL 2021. One of the major problems for the KKR which have emerged in IPL 2021 is the out-of-form Shubman Gill. However, South African pacer Dale Steyn came in Shubman Gill's defense and rejected the idea of sending Narine as an opening batsman.

In a pre-match talk show at the ESPNcricinfo, Dale Steyn said that he will not bank upon Sunil Narine as an opening batsman for KKR as it is not necessary that he will go to a flyer start on a consistent basis. On being asked on the idea that whether Sunil Nairne should open in place of Shubman Gill, Steyn said, "I think if they wanted to make a change it was the last game to make a change. They lost a couple of games in a row and you felt like if there is ever gonna be a change it was gonna be the last game. But, they went in with the same side, they backed their opening pair and they said that you guys go and do it. Yes, they did not score run again but they got over the line and won. That's what you wanna do."

"Narine is is a bit of hit and miss as an opening batter. Even when he is come in now in the games that he batted he hasn't exactly shown his capabilities that he had in the past. So, I would stick with the opening batters for now and use Narine if you do lose an early wicket you can throw him at 3 especially when it's in the first 6 overs. You never know what you are gonna get with Narine. But, I am not gonna bank upon Narine to get you off to a quick start every game, it's not gonna happen all the time," added Steyn.

Steyn's decision comes on the back of a series of poor performances by Shubman Gill in IPL 2021. Gill has played all six matches for KKR in the ongoing edition of the IPL, however, the right-handed batsman has managed to score just 89 runs at an average of 14.83. Gill was exceptional in the previous season, where he scored 440 runs for his team at an average of 33.84.

KKR vs DC

On the back of a comprehensive five-wicket win in the last match against the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders will now lock horns against the Delhi Capitals in a much-anticipated clash on Thursday in Ahmedabad. Kolkata has faced off against Delhi 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 14-12 win-loss advantage. One match featuring the two teams was washed out.

(Image Credits: iplt20.com)