Dale Steyn Calls For Introducing New Rule In Longest Format: 'Free Hit For No Ball'

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn on Wednesday called for the introduction of "Free-Hit" in Test cricket. Steyn said if the free hit rule is introduced in the longest format of the game, it might help the tail-enders survive those extended overs of 7-8 balls when the bowlers bowl no balls. A free hit is awarded to the striker when a bowler oversteps his crease while bowling, resulting in a no-ball. The striker cannot be dismissed off a no-ball unless it's a run-out.

Steyn's suggestion came on Day 2 of the third Test match between India and South Africa after Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a no-ball to Duanne Olivier during the home side's first innings. Steyn turned to social media to share his idea of introducing the free hit rule in Test cricket, adding that it will definitely help the bowlers while batting.

"Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket…What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before… 6 balls is Hard enough for the tailenders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler," Steyn wrote on Twitter.

— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 12, 2022

The cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded Bumrah for his amazing spell at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, where the Indian pace sensation picked a five-wicket-haul. Bumrah stood out amongst all bowlers last evening as he registered a figure of 5/42 in 23.3 overs.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test

As far as the match is concerned, India bowled the Proteas out for 210 runs in their first innings. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav also shone with the ball as they picked two wickets each. Shardul Thakur scalped one wicket to his name. Meanwhile, India has scored 57 runs for the loss of two wickets in their second innings. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume batting for India on Day 3.

Earlier in the game, India posted a total of 223 runs in their first innings courtesy of a 79-run knock from skipper Virat Kohli. India then dismissed the home side for 210 runs and entered the second innings with a lead of 13 runs.