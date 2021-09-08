Dale Steyn, De Villiers Banter Over Batsmen Vs Bowler On Twitter, Bumrah Gets Praised

Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers are arguably two of the best cricketers that South Africa have ever produced. While de Villiers brought down curtains on his cricket career back in 2018, Dale Steyn had recently retired from all forms of cricket. Despite retiring from cricket both the players continue to battle off the field.

Dale Steyn on Tuesday made a tweet about how batsmen amaze the crowd with their batting, while bowlers win matches with their bowling. Ab de Villiers in his reply used a face with monocle emoji. Steyn in his tweet gave a special mention to Jasprit Bumrah's spell during England's second innings at the Oval Test.

Dale Steyn praises Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during Twitter banter with AB de Villiers

Dale Steyn cricket career

Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to his illustrious career. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement. The pacer last was seen in action in March earlier this year in a game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans The speedster featured in 93 tests, picking up 439 wickets, making him the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the longest format of the game. He also featured in 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is, picking up 196 wickets and 64 wickets respectively.

The former Proteas speedster at his prime was considered to be one of the most lethal pacers. Steyn dominated the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings during the peak of his career, for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014. Sri Lanka's off-spinning wizard Muttiah Muralitharan sits next on the list with 214 weeks.

Coming to IPL career Steyn played for several IPL teams since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, Steyn has picked up 97 wickets in 95 matches at a strike rate of 22.43 and an economy of 6.92. His best figure while bowling in the IPL is getting three wickets while giving away only eight runs in the 2012 season. Steyn was bought by the RCB in the 2020 season and managed to pick 5 wickets in 5 matches while playing for RCB in the final two years of his IPL career.