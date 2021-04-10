Dale Steyn Hails Marco Jansen On His Debut Performance In IPL Opener, Pacer Responds

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL opener by 2 wickets in a nail-biting contest. However, MI's new recruit South African pacer Marco Jansen has raised many eyebrows with his bowling as he bowled the final over of the match and took the match till the last ball when the RCB needed only 7 runs. Marco Jansen's brilliant performance with the ball has impressed the South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn as he praised the 20-years-old prodigy on his Twitter handle.

Praising Marco Jansen, Dale Steyn on his Twitter handle wrote that although the Mumbai Indians have lost the match, the young South-African pacer can be proud of himself. "Well done tonight Marco Jansen! May have lost but you can be very proud," wrote Steyn.

Well done tonight Marco Jansen!

May have lost but you can be very proud — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 9, 2021

Jansen on his debut bowled his quota of 4 overs and took 2 important wickets by giving just 28 runs. Jansen, the 6 feet 8-inch youngster removed the Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who was looking dangerous. Mumbai Indians bought Marco Jansen during this year's mini-auction on his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

"I am thankful to Steyn for watching the game'- Marco Jansen

After Steyn's appreciation, Marco Jansen too responded to him. Jansen in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians said, "I am thankful to Steyn for watching the game and also making good comments on Twitter. I am personally not on Twitter but I am very happy that I have made a positive impact to the team."

"Obviously, I was a bit nervous but more good nerves as compared to bad nerves, I guess. The first over, not the best of starts but I am very glad that I could come back and make a good impact in the game, especially contributing for the side and getting my first wicket as well," added Jansen.

'He is a talent we have identified to bowl in any situation'- Rohit Sharma

After losing to RCB, MI's skipper Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation also hailed Marco for his outstanding performance on his debut. He said, "I thought it was a great effort, great fight till the end. I thought we were 20 runs short with the kind of start we got. We made some mistakes in the first game, bound to happen. He's (Jansen) a talent we have identified to bowl in any situation. We wanted to get wickets when AB (AB de Villiers) and Christian (Daniel Christian) were batting, which is why we went with Bumrah and Boult, unfortunately, it didn't work."

