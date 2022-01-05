Dale Steyn Has Advice For 'kid' Jasprit Bumrah After Clash With Jansen; 'Swear I Remember'

Former Proteas speedster Dale Steyn took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and expressed his views on the banter between South African pacer Marco Jensen and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3 of the India vs South Africa second Test of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Centurion. Both cricketers were involved in a heated exchange during the 54th over of India’s second innings on Wednesday. The duo spewed venom at one another during a mid-pitch confrontation, as Bumrah got into an awkward position and missed Jansen’s delivery.

What did Dale Steyn say about the incident involving Bumrah and Jensen?

Jansen gave a staredown to Bumrah, which prompted the Indian pacer to unleash his anger on the young Proteas speedster. Meanwhile, High-Performance Manager of Cricket SA, Vincent Barnes in his reaction to the incident, mentioned that the stare down from Marco and said, “Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it”. Replying to the tweet, Dale Steyn said, “I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid.”

I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago.

Learn to take it kid. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 5, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah hits Kagiso Rabada for six after the heated exchange

Steyn referred to a similar incident involving Bumrah and England’s veteran pacer James Anderson, during India’s tour of England in 2021. Meanwhile, following the incident in ongoing India vs South Africa Test, Bumrah hit a mammoth six to Kagiso Rabada in the next over, before getting out on the delivery of Lungi Ngidi. India ended their 2nd batting innings on 266/10, as Jansen, Ngidi, and Rabada accounted for three wickets each.

South Africa need 122 runs more to win the Johannesburg Test

Meanwhile, chasing the fourth innings target of 240 runs, the Proteas squad found themselves on 118/2 at stumps on Day 2. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin have accounted for one wicket each, while Proteas skipper Dean Elgar is approaching his half-century. South Africa now need 122 runs more to win the match and level the series 1-1 while India look to dismiss eight wickets before action heads to Cape Town for the final Test.

