Dale Steyn Has Hard-hitting Message For Makers Of Netflix Documentary Seaspiracy

Dale Steyn, through his Instagram post, took a dig at the Netflix documentary Seaspiracy that was released on the streaming platform on March 24. The Seaspiracy documentary explored the environmental damage caused by the commercial fishing industry due to some of its questionable practices and how it affected the climate change crisis. Dale Steyn, through his post, conveyed that not all fishermen follow the malpractices and that he caught the fish only to release them later so they can grow bigger and stronger.

The Seaspiracy documentary sees Ali Tabrizi, the director of the film, go on an investigation to find out the damage done to the marine life by commercial fishing. He aimed at finding out its impact on the extinction of certain species of fish that are regularly hunted. Through the documentary, Ali appealed various changes to be made in the laws of the fishing industry to conserve the ocean from irreversible harm.

Seaspiracy needed a fact check

Even though the documentary addressed some much-needed issues, it found itself in the controversy for its speculative type of storytelling combined with outdated facts that made people question its authenticity. People were on a Seaspiracy fact check spree after watching the documentary. Although, some of the facts were true and on point, the Seaspiracy fact check by experts found some facts that weren't authentic.

Faf du Plessis supports the documentary

Known for being a fishing enthusiast, Dale Steyn, in his Instagram post, was holding a tigerfish in his hand that he had caught. Through his caption, he tried to convey the message that not all fisherman are bad and he had released the fish that he caught for it to grow bigger and stronger so that another fisherman cannot catch and release it. After the documentary was released, Faf du Plessis had expressed his support for it in an Instagram post reply, in an attempt to spread awareness for the conservation of the oceans.

Dale Steyn IPL 2021 withdrawal

The Dale Steyn IPL 2021 journey was halted even before it began when the pacer tweeted that he would be unavailable for the IPL 2021 season. He said that he won't be playing for any other team and needed some time off during the period. He hinted that he is about to undertake something new and he would be playing in other leagues with a sufficient amount of time in between. He also assured the fans that he wasn't retiring and they eventually got to have a glimpse of him during the Star Sports live broadcast recently.

