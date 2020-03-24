Dale Steyn SNUBBED By Cricket South Africa For 2020 Central Contracts List

South African ace paceman Dale Steyn has been snubbed by Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) national cricket list for the 2020-2021 cricketing season. The list was announced on Monday, March 23 and it includes 16 men and 14 women cricketers. According to CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul, the board has decided to keep the 17th slot in men’s list open so that the players can qualify for the same through their performances.

CSA contracted Proteas men’s players: T Bavuma, Q de Kock, F du Plessis, D Elgar, B Hendricks, R Hendricks, K Maharaj, A Markram, D Miller, L Ngidi, A Nortje, A Phehlukwayo, D Pretorius, K Rabada, T Shamsi, R van der Dussen. #ProteasContractedSquads pic.twitter.com/FStQPZM8I2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 23, 2020

CSA announces contract list

According to the schedule of upcoming South African matches, the men’s list is slated to cover the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. Among home series, the contract will be covering the Test series against Sri Lanka and Australia and the T20I series against India and Pakistan. It will also cover the away tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Dale Steyn retirement

Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019. However, the pacer still plays ODIs and T20Is and is currently aiming for a slot in South Africa's 2020 T20 World Cup squad. Widely considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Steyn has picked up 439 wickets in Tests, 196 in ODIs and an additional 64 in T20Is for an overall haul of 699 international scalps.

Dale Steyn in RCB team 2020 and IPL postponed (IPL 2020)

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction, Dale Steyn was purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise acquired the cricketer for ₹2 crore. While he was all set to don the RCB jersey for the upcoming IPL 2020 season, the tournament got postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The news of the IPL 2020 postponement came in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by coronavirus.

