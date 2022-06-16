Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn praised young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, stating he "looked really good" in the third T20I against South Africa. Gaikwad always appears in control, according to Steyn, reads the game well, and has no issues with spin or pace. The former pacer stated that Gaikwad stands out because he doesn't appear to be an aggressive player. Steyn then went on to compare Gaikwad to India opener KL Rahul, noting that he is non-threatening and stands extremely still.

"When you open the batting in the IPL, you generally come up against the best bowlers in the world. It could be (Kagiso) Rabada or Lockie Ferguson, throw all the names in the hat, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is up for it. Tonight he looked really good. A little bit of luck here and there but you create your own luck," Steyn was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.

"He looks in control, no worries when it comes to pace, no issues with spin and he reads the game really well. What India did well tonight was that they attacked the early part of the over, often got a boundary and put South Africa under pressure and very often scored a boundary off the last ball and finished the over very well. That was led by Gaikwad," Steyn added.

"The thing that stands out is that he doesn't look like an aggressive player. He kind of looks in a similar vein in which KL Rahul bats. He stands very still, non-threatening. I loved bowling to batters like that. I felt that these guys are not going to take me down. It was the guys that moved around and showed they were aggressive that I was a little more fearful of. But then you bowl a half decent ball and it goes for four. You bowl your best ball and that goes for four. A bad ball also goes for four and now you are under a lot of pressure. That is the kind of player Gaikwad is, he does hit your good ball for four too. Something that Nortje could have changed tonight is that he could have run," he said.

Gaikwad's performance

During the 2022 Indian Premier League, Steyn, who is the fast-bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), saw Gaikwad bat up close. Gaikwad hit 99 off 57 balls against Steyn's fierce bowling attack that included the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young pace sensation Umran Malik. As far as Gaikwad's performance in the third T20I against South Africa is concerned, the Pune-born cricketer scored an amazing 57 off 35 balls to help his team post a mammoth total. Gaikwad's knock included seven boundaries and two sixes.

It was Gaikwad's first half-century for India on the international stage. Gaikwad, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, had received his maiden Team India call-up last year courtesy of his performance in the cash-rich league. He was handed another opportunity to play for India this year after he finished as the top run-scorer in the IPL in 2021. Gaikwad will next be seen in action during the fourth T20I on Friday. He is expected to retain his place as an opener alongside Ishan Kishan.

After losing the first two matches, India won the third T20I by 48 runs.

(Image: ICC/Twitter)