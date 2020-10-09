Dale Steyn Interacts With Delhi Team's Indian Youngster, Predicts Great Future For Him

The Dream11 Indian Premier League has acted as a launchpad for several youngsters in world cricket. The Indian T20 carnival provides up-and-coming cricketers with an opportunity to prove their mettle amongst top cricketers. The success that youngsters have gone on to achieve has turned out to be a fabulous advertisement for the competition. The Dream11 IPL 2020 is also no different in this aspect.

Tushar Deshpande, who is a part of the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, got an opportunity to interact with his idol, Dale Steyn when the Delhi team took on Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Delhi franchise took to their Twitter account to share a video where Tushar Deshpande is shedding light on his interaction with veteran bowler Dale Steyn.

Tushar Deshpande shared his excitement of meeting Dale Steyn for the first time and appreciated the Bangalore bowler for answering all of his queries humbly. Tushar Deshpande quizzed Dale Steyn about how to maintain fitness as a fast bowler in international cricket especially for Steyn as he was the No.1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a considerable amount of time. Dale Steyn advised Tushar Deshpande to work hard again and again, as it takes a repetitive process to sustain in the international circuit as a fast bowler.

Nothing better than meeting people who are enthusiastic and excited about becoming better players.

Tushar is all that and more!

I wish nothing but greatness for you my friend 👊 https://t.co/sSXMtvP3D7 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 7, 2020

Dale Steyn responded to the video shared by the Delhi franchise on Twitter as he revealed he likes meeting such enthusiastic cricketers who are keen to become better players. The 37-year-old praised Tushar Deshpande and wished he reaches to greater heights. Deshpande is yet to make his debut in the Dream11 IPL 2020, whereas Dale Steyn has featured in two matches.

Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have looked like a formidable unit in the Dream11 IPL 2020. They have lost only one out of the five matches that they have featured in.

Image source: Bangalore Instagram

