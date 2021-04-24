Dale Steyn Labels Rajasthan Royals Star As 'AB De Villiers Of England'; Explains Why

In a pursuit to get back on the winning track, the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in a much-anticipated game at the Wankhede stadium. RR and KKR are currently placed at the bottom with only a solitary win in the IPL 2021 so far. In the absence of Stokes and Archer, the Royals are banking upon the English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler. However, the wicket-keeper batsman is still to make his mark in the IPL 2021. Recently, in a pre-match discussion at the ESPNcricinfo South African spearhead Dale Steyn compared Jos Buttler with AB De Villiers.

Talking about whether Jos Buttler should play an anchor role to find his form, Dale Steyn said, "What they (RR) need is they need him to bat a little bit longer than he is batting first. They need him to contribute more runs that's the situation they are sitting in. How he does that, he just needs to bat longer. So maybe if he takes one game where he is gonna play the anchor role, he could find himself a little bit form because when Buttler is on he is on. He is really good and he is kind of like AB De Villiers for the England cricket team. So they cannot afford to drop him. He certainly needs to get going. Otherwise, if he does not score runs Rajasthan are gonna struggle."

Despite admitting that the Wankhede Stadium has been his favorite place to bat, Jos Buttler hasn't been able to set the stage on fire in the last four games that RR have played so far. Buttler looked good against CSK, where he scored 49, but overall he has just 84 runs to his name this season. Buttler was once again asked to bat in the middle-order in the first game this season, but is back at the top due after Ben Stokes headed back to England due to injury.

RR vs KKR

The Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals in a much-anticipated clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The two teams head into this game, with KKR having a better record of winning 12 games out of 22 matches played so far. The Knights have dominated their opponents by registering four comprehensive victories in their last five encounters. With Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins in fine form, the batting line up is oozing depth and will be one of the strengths for Team KKR. On the other hand, Joss Buttler will look to get back in form as he is one of the key players for the Rajasthan Royals.

