Dale Steyn Names One Indian Batsman Who 'would Have Created Problems For Him'

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn was a menace to come up against with his super-fast bowling and amazing swing on the new ball almost all those that came up against him had problems. Recently a 'free' Steyn asked people on Twitter to ask him some questions. One user asked him that in today's generation of batters, who would have created a 'problem' for him as a bowler, and the South African responded with just two letters, 'KL'. He was referring to Team India's opener KL Rahul who has been one of the best batsmen in the world over the past few years.

In today's generation which batter do you think would have created a problem for you as a bowler ? — Jayanta Kumar Nath (@IMJayNath) November 9, 2021

KL — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 9, 2021

Steyn's response shows how well KL Rahul has performed for India and his Indian Premier League team, the Punjab Kings. Steyn was one of the best fast bowlers of all time. He has won many individual awards for his superb bowling, and in 2020 he was included in the ICC Test Team of the Decade. Steyn took 699 wickets in total, spanning across all three formats of the game in a total of 342 innings at a sensational economy of just 3.78. So when a bowler of his calibre says that a batsman could cause 'problems' for him, that player should definitely be taken seriously.

KL Rahul's IPL 2021 season and T20 World Cup

KL Rahul managed to score 626 runs in 13 matches for Punjab Kings at the IPL 2021. He managed an average of 62.60 and a sensational strike rate of 138.80 and also six half-centuries. In the past four IPL seasons, Rahul has managed to keep his average above 50, in fact, the lowest was 53.90 and his strike rate has not gone below 129.34. He has also scored 23 half-centuries and two centuries.

At the T20 World Cup 2021, Rahul came on the back of some sensational form, and he started well, scoring half-centuries in both the warm-up games. But whether it was nerves or just bad days, Rahul could not replicate his sensational form in the first two of India's games in the Super 12. However, after that, he started to show and even scored the fastest fifty of the tournament by doing so in just 18 balls.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC/@dalesteyn/Instagram