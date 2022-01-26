Dale Steyn Names Player India Missed Against SA: 'He Is Brilliant, Can Control The Game'

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn feels that it was not Rohit Sharma but rather allrounder Ravindra Jadeja that India would have missed a lot during the recently concluded SA vs IND ODI series.

Explaining it, Dale Steyn said that Ravindra Jadeja’s all-rounder ability to contribute in all three departments (bat, bowl, and field) could have given India the upper hand in the series. “They definitely missed somebody like Sir Ravi Jadeja. I just think he is a wonderful cricketer. He can control the game with his left-arm spin. He is brilliant and he can also bat,” Steyn was heard as saying on the Star Sports broadcast reviewing India’s defeat in the ODI series again South Africa.

Dale Steyn also added that the Indian bowling has some good bowlers but needs to find another pacer who can work in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah. "India's got a bit of a bowling issue. They need somebody to back up Bumrah. They need someone who can bowl in a 140-145km per hour bracket. Shami is great. He had a long Test series. Siraj looks like a name for the future. I think he's got a bit of a niggle," Steyn further added.

KL Rahul reflects on Captaincy debut in South Africa

Meanwhile, stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul who led India in four games in South Africa (1 Test, 3 ODIs) all of which resulted in defeats said that the results will only help one improve and get stronger and that for him it was a great honour to lead the country.

"Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes. Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words." KL Rahul wrote on Twitter.

The team now is gearing up for its ODI and T20I series at home against West Indies due to Start on Sunday, February, 6. The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Image: Twiiter/ PSL