Dale Steyn On KL Rahul's Captaincy Post Loss To SA In 1st ODI; 'Little Bit Of Planning...'

Former fast bowler Dale Steyn reckoned that Team India stand-in skipper KL Rahul has his task cut out going into the IND vs SA second ODI on Friday, January 21. On Wednesday, Rahul became the third player after Syed Kirmani and Virender Sehwag to lead India in an ODI without having captained in a single List A match.

Rahul didn't make the greatest of starts as India lost the opener by 31 runs at the Boland Park in Paarl. After being asked to chase down 297, the Men in Blue huffed and puffed to 265 for eight in 50 overs. Rahul didn't have a great time on the personal front either as he got out to Aiden Markram after scoring 12 off 17.

Steyn, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, reckoned that Rahul and Co. need to make minor changes to their tactics before taking the field in their must-win affair.

India vs South Africa: Dale Steyn speaks on KL Rahul captaincy

Speaking about KL Rahul's captaincy, Dale Steyn said that KL Rahul is going to get better with time and said he feels that there were little differences between him and the Proteas conterpart.

"If you look at KL, I don’t think he did anything wrong with his captaincy. He had a good day. But there were just those little differences, the little bit of planning that was the difference between India and the Proteas. South Africa were walking up to the bowlers, India stayed in their crease. It’s the little things KL is going to get better at," Steyn told Star Sports.

Steyn, one of the fastest bowlers during his playing days, however, backed the visiting team to put their A-game forward later in the white-ball series. “He must understand today was his first game as captain. They haven’t played a lot of white-ball cricket. Some of the guys who have come out haven’t played cricket in a while. A little bit of ring rust. So they are going to get better.

"But he has got only 24 hours to turn this whole thing around. So today was a good day for them. They must have learnt from South Africa what they did right,” Steyn added.

Rahul came under fire for his captaincy earlier as well after India lost the IND vs SA second Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Rahul led India after Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a back spasm.

Image: AP