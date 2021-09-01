Dale Steyn, a former South African pacer who just declared his retirement from all forms of the game, recounted how cricketers in India, including himself, are treated like "Hollywood or Bollywood" stars. In an interview with SA Cricket Mag's Gasant Abarder on Tuesday, Steyn stated that India is unlike any other country when it comes to cricket fever. Cricketers in India are treated like superstars, according to Steyn, and it's the closest one can go to feeling like a "rock star." Steyn, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, said playing in India was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"India is crazy! It’s the closest you’re going to be to feeling like a rock star. You’re treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star. Cricket is just crazy there. You go to the airport and you’re bombarded, you go to practice and there’s 10,000 people watching. It’s doubtful I’ll ever have that experience in my life again with anything that I do," Steyn was quoted as saying in the cricket publication about his experience in India.

Steyn went on to discuss the top batters he has faced during his career, including none other than legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. According to Steyn, Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting were the most difficult batters to play against. He elaborated that they never gave away their wickets easily, and always appreciated good bowlers. On the other hand, Steyn said tailenders were difficult to bowl at because they didn't care about a bowler's reputation and were always looking to alter the scoreboard by hitting boundaries.

"Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were amazing batters [and sometimes you’d just nod in appreciation]. They’re aware of your skills, too, so they’re trying to come out of this contest between batter and bowler unscathed, trying to get away with it without getting out. They only have one chance, where I at least get six balls," Steyn added while talking to the publication.

Steyn's career

The 38-year-old played for the South Africa national team between 2004 and 2020. He played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is for his country. Steyn remains the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket with 439 scalps under his belt. Steyn also has 196 wickets in the 50-over format and 64 in wickets in T20Is, which he took at an average of 25.95 and 18.35, respectively.

(Image: iplt20/website)