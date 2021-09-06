Dale Steyn Praises England Pacer James Anderson For His Fitness, Calls Him A 'machine'

A week after announcing his retirement from international cricket, South African pacer Dale Steyn praised England's James Anderson for maintaining his fitness level at an age where most cricketers are on the verge of bringing an end to their career. The news of Dale Steyn's retirement had prompted his fellow cricketers to hail his glorious career, and James Anderson paid his respect to the South African star in a tweet by calling him "The Best."

'Jimmy is a machine': Dale Steyn

In the report published by Mirror.co.uk Dale Steyn called James Anderson a machine who seems to be getting better despite being almost 40-years-old. He said, "Jimmy is a machine and he’s just got bowling down to a tee. He’s just unbelievable how he keeps going and how he still wants to keep going during this period now. It’s just intense. He wants to keep performing and he’s fit, and he wants to prove that you can be 40, I suppose, even 40 plus and still do what you do what you love doing at the very highest level. (sic)"

Jimmy has Test match bowling wired.



Smooth energy saving run up

Easy uncomplicated action

Great wrist (in/out swing, wobble)

Just enough pace. Just.



Pleasure to watch 👌 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 27, 2021

Steyn added, "In South Africa, we don’t have the luxury of what the guys in the UK do where you can retire from certain formats to concentrate on others, so that’s why I had to step away from all international cricket. We all get old. Except for Jimmy who seems to be getting better, like a good red wine."

Anderson's Test Career

James Anderson has 632 wickets to his name in international Test cricket. He recently became only the second bowler to pick 400 Test wickets at home and the only player to do so in England. Anderson reached the milestone on Day 4 of the England vs India third Test match by dismissing Team India test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

On the list of overall Test wickets, the 39-year-old pacer is third, behind Shane Warne and Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Muralitharan has 800 wickets to his name while Shane Warne has 708 wickets. Anil Kumble is fourth on the list with 619 wickets, and Australian Glenn McGrath is fifth with 563 wickets. Anderson's bowling partner Stuart Broad round up the top six with 524 wickets to his name.