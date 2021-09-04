Dale Steyn Recalls Playing In IPL, Says 'In India, It's People Who Make Cricket Amazing'

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has said that it is the Indians who make cricket in the country distinct and beautiful. Steyn, who just announced his retirement from all forms of the game, said he has many fond memories of his time in the Indian Premier League, adding, "Cricket is cricket, but in India, the people make it amazing and different." Steyn mentioned a few things that he recalls vividly, such as being surrounded by people everywhere they went from the airport to leaving the ground on the bus.

"It was a long time and there are memories to last a lifetime. Just silly things like leaving practice and trying to get onto the bus, or arriving at an airport and being completely mobbed by people. Cricket is cricket, you can play a competitive game on the weekend against a good player, you know, and you can get that same sense of feeling in a club game, but in India, it’s the people that make it so amazing and different,” Steyn said while speaking to RMS Advisory Global’s website.

Steyn has played in almost every season of the cash-rich league since its inception in 2008. He started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore before going on to represent Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions. Steyn returned to the RCB for the 2019 edition and played one more season with the side before announcing his retirement. Steyn has played a total of 95 matches in the IPL and has picked 97 wickets at an average of 25.85.

Steyn's retirement

Steyn announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, as he shared an emotional note for his fans and well-wishers. Steyn had taken retirement from Test cricket in 2019 but was playing franchise cricket all over the world. He also played a couple of limited-overs games for South Africa in 2020, which were his last international appearances.

The 38-year-old played for the South Africa national team between 2004 and 2020. He played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is for his country. Steyn remains the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket with 439 scalps under his belt. Steyn also has 196 wickets in the 50-over format and 64 in wickets in T20Is, which he took at an average of 25.95 and 18.35, respectively.

(Image: AP)