Dale Steyn Retirement: Cricketers Past And Present Hail South African Pace-bowling Legend

South African pace bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to his illustrious career. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement. The pacer last was seen in action in March earlier this year in a game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans where he finished the game with figures of 3.4-0-34-1.

Dale Steyn was great across all formats of the game. The South African stalwart was a popular name across franchise cricket, representing various teams (Essex, Warwickshire, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Lions, Glamorgan, Jamaica Tallawahs, Hampshire, Melbourne Stars, Islamabad United, Kandy Tuskers and most recently Quetta Gladiators).

The speedster featured in 93 tests, picking up 439 wickets, making him the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the longest format of the game. He also featured in 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is, picking up 196 wickets and 64 wickets respectively. The former South African pacer penned an emotional note on his retirement

"And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe maybe this year will be better than the last. I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass. It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, people wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts, to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together." he wrote.

Dale Steyn retires: Cricketers send in wishes; hail him as one of the best

Former teammates, opponents, and netizens took to social media to congratulate the veteran star on his 17-year career. Here are some of the reactions:

One of the greats of our game @DaleSteyn62. Wish you well. https://t.co/8GxYYukm9b — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2021





Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2021

Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 31, 2021

Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62 . You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings. https://t.co/EyNGE6CkSy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2021

1️⃣7️⃣ years 🗓️

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣+ wickets 🔥

1️⃣ Steyn gun 🔫



Thanks for countless memories, @DaleSteyn62 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YoIJtVf1dy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2021

“Bitter sweet” is the right way to sum up a great fast bowler’s career,@DaleSteyn62 . We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations. Congratulations on a wonderful career buddy and best wishes for whatever you do in future. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!🏄‍♂️All time great — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021

The Best. ❤️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

Image credits: AP