Dale Steyn Retires: A Look At Ex-South African Pacer's IPL Record & Teams He's Played For

South African pacer Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The 38-year-old pacer took to social media to announce his retirement, 17 years after making his debut with South Africa’s Test team. Known for running in full-throttle and delivering balls at the speed of more than 150kmph constantly, Steyn played his last T20I for South Africa against Australia in February 2020 and made his last appearance in the Indian Premier League(IPL) while playing for the Royal Challengers Banglore(RCB) in September 2020.

Dale Steyn: One of World's fearsome pacers

Playing for several IPL teams since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, Steyn has picked up 97 wickets in 95 matches at a strike rate of 22.43 and an economy of 6.92. In 2008, Steyn was picked up by the RCB and stayed with the team till the end of the 2010 season, dismissing batsmen 27 times in 28 matches. In 2011, he was bought by Deccan Chargers for USD 1.2 million and picked up 32 wickets in 24 games during his two-year stay with the team. He was then drafted into the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in 2013 after Deccan Chargers were terminated from the IPL. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad till the 2015 season, Steyn scalped 33 wickets in 37 matches.

In the 2016 auction, Steyn was bought by the Gujarat Lions, however, he played just one match with the team. He didn’t participate in the 2017 season after being released by the Gujarat Lions. None of the teams picked him at the 2018 and 2019 IPL Auctions. He returned to the IPL, midway through the 2019 season as an injury replacement for Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile of the RCB.

Steyn was bought by the RCB in the 2020 season and managed to pick 5 wickets in 5 matches while playing for RCB in the final two years of his IPL career. His best figure while bowling in the IPL is getting three wickets while giving away only eight runs in the 2012 season. The latter half of his career got shortened as he continuously found himself on and off the field due to numerous injuries.

