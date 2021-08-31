Dale Steyn Retires From All Forms Of 'most Loved' Game With 'bitter-sweet Memories'

South Africa's speedster Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and posted an emotional note for his fans. Dale Steyn retired from Test cricket in August 2019, finishing his career in the longest format with 439 wickets at an outstanding average of 22.95. However, he had continued to play for the Proteas in the T20s and ODIs.

Dale Steyn annonces retirement

38-year-old Dale Steyn took to social media to pen an emotional farewell to international cricket. Expressing his gratitude to his teammates, Steyn wrote, "And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last. I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself. To hold on to these moments as they pass.”

"It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, people wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts, to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows," Steyn added.

"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together," Steyn further wrote.

Dale Steyn's career

Dale Steyn at his prime was considered to be one of the most lethal pacers. Steyn dominated the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings during the peak of his career, for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014. Sri Lanka's off-spinning wizard Muttiah Muralitharan sits next on the list with 214 weeks. Steyn played 93 Test matches in which he took 439 wickets, in ODI he took 196 wickets playing 125 matches, while in T20 he played 47 matches and took 64 wickets.

(Image Credits: AP)